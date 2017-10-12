Pulis reveals stance amid talk he could take Wales job

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has completely dismissed links to the Wales job.

The 59-year-old, who was born in Newport, has been installed as one of the favourites for the role with current manager Chris Coleman assessing his future.

Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup after a 1-0 home defeat to the Republic of Ireland on Monday ended their hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Coleman has said he is considering his position after previously saying it would be his final campaign, but Pulis has initially rejected any speculation.

He said: “I’m quite happy where I am and I think it’s wrong we’re even talking about someone who’s still in a job.

“Chris has done a fantastic job there and he’ll be very disappointed at the moment, as the nation are.

“Time is a great healer, we’ll see what Chris does in the next couple of months.”

Pulis has West Brom 10th in the Premier League this season ahead of Monday’s trip to Leicester.

But he has fitness doubts over Hal Robson-Kanu (strain), James Morrison (calf) and Nacer Chadli (back).

Pulis said: “We’ve got one or two. Hal has got a little bit of a strain, we’re concerned about him.

“Moz (Morrison) hurt his calf muscles and there’s a worry about him as well so we’ve got one or two little niggles that we have to be careful with.

“We’re not sure how they’re going to be, whether they’ll be missing Leicester.

“It might be the case that the two days extra help us, we’re not sure.”