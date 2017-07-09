Pulis steps up hunt for Fletcher replacement; eyes Toffee

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has his eye on Everton midfielder Gareth Barry as a possible replacement for Darren Fletcher, according to reports.



Fletcher decided to join Stoke City on a free transfer after his contract at The Hawthorns ran down in the summer and now the Baggies will be looking to replace his experience in the middle.

The Scotland international was a big character on and off the field under Pulis and the Daily Mirror claims that the West Brom boss has identified Barry as the man to fill his shoes.

However, the report continues by saying that Pulis isn’t the only one with an interest in signing Barry with Burnley manager Sean Dyche also keen to sign the ex-England international.

Ronald Koeman is likely to consider offers for the 36-year-old now he has a wealth of midfield options, including new signing Davy Klaassen, Morgan Schneiderlin, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Tom Davies and James McCarthy.

Dyche is understood to want the midfielder on a season-long loan with hope that the Michael Keane deal would possibly help his case, however, with that deal already concluded it now seems that Pulis is in the box seat.