Pulis: ‘Tired? Two games in three days is nothing’

West Brom manager Tony Pulis rejected any talk of players being tired after two games in 48 hours for the high-flying Baggies.

Albion are eighth following their second-best points haul, 29, after 20 Premier League games and they continue to mount an unlikely Europa League challenge.

“If you tell people they’re tired, they’ll be tired – you don’t have to do too much to convince them,” he said. “Two games in three days playing professional football, for the money they get?

“Go and ask their grandfathers what it was like working seven days a week down the pit, 12 hour days, they never got tired. We have done it right, but never mentioned they’d be tired.

“Have a look around, a couple of our big (local) rivals have lost in the Championship, so don’t take anything for granted.

“As soon as you take your foot off the pedal, apart from the top six, the rest of us have to be on it every game to get a result.”

Jonny Evans came off with a calf problem and, with Allan Nyom due to travel to link up with Cameroon for the African Nations Cup, Pulis admitted the injury may change his transfer policy.

He added: “I don’t want to bring players in for the sake of it, although, looking at Jonny, and Nyom going away, we might have to get a couple of defenders in which we weren’t expecting to do.”