Pulis unconcerned by Darren Fletcher’s contract stand-off

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has spoken of his confidence the club will convince captain Darren Fletcher to sign a new deal.

The midfielder is out of contract this summer despite having been able to sign a new deal since before Christmas.

Scotland skipper Fletcher triggered an option in his contract to stay another year at The Hawthorns, which is in his favour, but remains in talks with the Baggies.

Pulis said: “It’s always one side wants to have a little bit of this and the other…I’m sure they’ll come together, I’m convinced.

“I’m hoping it’ll all be sorted out. I’m not involved in those discussions thankfully, that’s for the club, Darren and his people. He’s been here two-and-a-half years now and has been fantastic as a captain, a person and everything else.

“If he decides he wants to go and the club can’t do it, then we can’t. We move on. We’re all hoping that’s not the case.”

Fletcher has made 96 appearances for the Baggies since joining from Manchester United in February 2015, scoring six goals, and is in line to face Swansea in Sunday’s Premier League finale.

But Pulis has not received any assurances from the 33-year-old about his future as it drags on into the summer.

“I’ve stayed away from it and I think it’s important I stay away from it because I want to get the best out of the kid and I know the responsibilities of the football club,” the Welshman said.

“I’d be surprised if he doesn’t sign.”