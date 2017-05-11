Pulis vows to keep title race ‘alive’; ready to fight Chelsea

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has vowed his team will look to keep the title race alive when they host champions-elect Chelsea.

The Baggies are aiming to deny Chelsea the victory which would see Antonio Conte’s side win the Premier League on Friday.

They are seven points clear of Tottenham with three games left, but Pulis said Albion have a duty to themselves to ensure the Blues do not romp home.

He said: “There are three points riding on it for them and us. We’re doing our damnedest to make it a competitive game and a good game. I don’t think Antonio will expect anything different.

“You’ve got to give Antonio and the players great credit for having a chance of lifting the double.

“They deserve to be where they are. They’ve been the most consistent team in the league this year and they come to our place with a chance of winning it.

“We’ll give it our best. We have a responsibility to our supporters. We’re still chasing a points tally that will keep us in eighth position, so we have a lot to play for.

“We’re looking forward to the game, the players have been very good this week.

“Whether they celebrate on our pitch or back at Stamford Bridge, they deserve to be where they are for what they’ve done so far.”

Albion are winless in their last six games, with Pulis plotting to add to his squad in the summer to avoid a similar burnout next year.

Leeds left-back Charlie Taylor is a target and an agreement is close, with the 23-year-old set to leave Elland Road after boss Garry Monk said he refused to play at Wigan last weekend.

Pulis added: “There are a lot of clubs interested in Charlie Taylor, we’re not the only club interested in him. Obviously he’s been on our radar for a bit.

“It could go to a tribunal but our club would rather try and sort a deal out with Leeds if we’re going to do it instead of going to tribunal.”

Matt Phillips (hamstring) will miss out while Hal Robson-Kanu will be on the bench but Jonny Evans (ankle) is fit after coming off in the 2-2 draw at Burnley.