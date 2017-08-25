Pulis wants Evans’ West Brom future resolved quickly

Head coach Tony Pulis wants Jonny Evans’ future resolved as he looks to press on with West Brom’s recruitment drive.

Evans was the subject of a bid last week from Manchester City, who reportedly offered £18million for the central defender.

City are expected to return with an improved offer but Pulis has made no secret of his desire to keep the Northern Ireland international – and he wants to make four signings of his own before the transfer window closes next week.

“The directors are dealing with that but at present I don’t think there’s been contact for the last couple of days,” said Pulis.

“Jonny is a West Bromwich Albion player and we are hoping that we can get this situation resolved and move on.

“But whether Jonny goes or not, centre-half is one of four areas we need to fill. There’s four more positions we’d like to bring people in. This last week will be stressful for managers, players and supporters.”

West Brom have won their opening two league matches for the first time in 39 years and they will look to maintain their good start to the season against Pulis’ former club Stoke at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

“The results have been good and we went to a tricky place in Accrington in midweek and got a good result too, so that was pleasing,” said Pulis.

“Every team brings a different challenge and Stoke will be another difficult game. I have great respect for everyone at that football club and everyone associated with it, particularly the Coates family. My views on that club and Peter (Coates, Stoke chairman), a wonderful man, will never ever change.”

Evans remains a doubt for West Brom. He has yet to feature this season because of a hamstring injury and he will continue to be assessed. Fellow centre-half Gareth McAuley (thigh) remains out and striker Hal Robson-Kanu is still suspended.

James Morrison will also be checked on after making his return from injury at Accrington in midweek but the midfielder is expected to be okay.

New signing Oliver Burke could be among the substitutes following his arrival from RB Leipzig and Pulis has urged Albion fans to be patient with the 20-year-old winger.

“He’s not the finished article but we think he’s got absolutely fantastic potential,” he said.

“When you look at the modern game and look at the ingredients teams need, that pace is vital. He will bring that to us, he’s extraordinarily quick.”