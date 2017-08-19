Pulis: West Brom “had to defend for our lives” in Burnley win

Tony Pulis will look at the replay of Hal Robson-Kanu’s red card before deciding whether to appeal.

The Wales international became just the fourth player in Premier League history to come off the bench, score and be sent off in a lively 20-minute cameo that earned the Baggies their second straight 1-0 success.

His dismissal came seven minutes from time when the upper part of his forearm caught Matthew Lowton in the head as Robson-Kanu attempted to challenge him for a header in the air, with referee Martin Atkinson immediately brandishing a red card.

“Obviously he took his goal really well, it was a good goal, and then he’s sent off so it’s obviously disappointing,” Pulis said.

“I’ve not seen it but I will have a good look at it afterwards and then I’ll comment on it. Whether it was or wasn’t, the referee has made the decision so we had to get on with it.

“It was difficult (after he was sent off). He was sent off with seven minutes to go and it seemed like an hour.

“We had to defend for our lives. What Burnley do, they do very, very well and they deserve a lot of credit for it.

“We have had to ride our luck, but the lads have fought and fought all game.”

It is Albion’s best start to a Premier League season and it has been achieved without captain Jonny Evans, who was once again absent due to a hamstring problem.

West Brom have turned down a bid from Manchester City for Evans and Pulis reiterated that his omission was injury-related, rather than anything to do with the interest in him.

“Jonny’s not the type of lad, even if Man City were involved, not to play a game of football if he was fit,” Pulis added.

“He’s a smashing lad, I’ve got a lot of time for him and he’s been fantastic for us. This injury came about before Manchester City have made an enquiry.”