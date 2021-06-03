Shock name among 11-man exodus to fund huge Chelsea summer under Tuchel

A surprise inclusion was named on an 11-man list tipped to leave Chelsea this summer to help fund a massive summer spree under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are set to be the most intriguing Premier League team to follow in the summer window for the second straight year. Last season saw them fork out a whopping £250m as huge deals for the likes of Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell were completed. This summer is expected to follow suit. But initial exits will first be required to generate the same levels of expenditure.

After masterminding the club’s second Champions League success, Tuchel will be given license to reshape the squad how he sees fit.

Several positions have been reported to be in line for strengthening, most notably at centre-forward.

Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku have all been linked. But each will command a transfer fee either close to or north of nine figures.

As such, the Daily Mail have revealed an 11-strong list of players who could depart Stamford Bridge one way or another in the coming months.

Firstly, Olivier Giroud is expected to leave on a free transfer with AC Milan leading the race. Neither he nor Billy Gilmour or Conor Gallagher will generate funds, however, with the latter pair expected to leave on loan.

Eight stars are tipped for a permanent departure, with the most surprising name included that of Christian Pulisic.

The American winger, 22, quickly overcame a sluggish start in England two years ago. In the latter part of the 2019/20 season, Pulisic was unplayable at times.

However, injuries and loss of form have hampered his most recent season. Additionally, the previous summer’s arrivals have ensured he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

The Mail note Chelsea will not be ‘rushing to sell’. Furthermore, the player himself indicated his relative happiness at Chelsea only last month.

However, they declare his desire to start matches combined with Tuchel’s determination to use him from the bench and occasionally out of position at right-wingback will soon ‘come to a head’.

The remaining seven tipped for exits are Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fikayo Tomori.

New Chelsea contract talk ends Tottenham ambitions

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger will be offered a “huge” new contract at Chelsea after Tottenham cooled their interest.

Rudiger is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. His situation has led to links with Tottenham resurfacing. Spurs tried to sign him last year and have been backed to revive their interest. However, conflicting claims have now arisen.

The Sun, citing the Daily Mirror, reported recently that Tottenham could go back in for Rudiger. But now, Football Insider have denied those claims.

Instead, the website suggests that Chelsea will offer the defender a significant payrise as part of a new contract.

As a result, Tottenham will end their pursuit of the former Stuttgart centre-back. Instead, they will turn their attention to more realistic targets.

