Pulisic sets record straight over Chelsea future amid talk of looming exit

Christian Pulisic has moved to address rumours regarding his future as whispers of a summer departure from Chelsea continue to swirl.

Pulisic has made 39 appearances for the Blues this term, scoring six goals. But 19 of those outings have come as a substitute as he has struggled to nail down a place in the starting eleven. He was even left on the bench in Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid, despite scoring a crucial away goal in the first leg a week earlier.

The American made it know that he was far from pleased with that decision. His frustrations only fueled speculation that he could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

With regular starts and big minutes far from guaranteed, it has been suggested the American could look for more than a bit-part role elsewhere.

One of the clubs linked is Liverpool, who showed an interest in him while he was still at Borussia Dortmund. Jurgen Klopp is also a known admirer of the 22-year-old.

And should Pulisic join Klopp at Anfield, the German coach has been backed to bring the best out of him.

However, his latest comments would suggest a move to Merseyside is not on the cards.

Pulisic up for Chelsea challenge

Instead, Pulisic says he is prepared to stay and fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Asked by ESPN (via Goal) whether he sees his future with Chelsea, he said: “Yeah, I’m obviously happy here.

“It has been an incredible two years. People have always doubted and said: ‘Oh, he’s not playing. Does he want to go here? Does he want to go there?’

“[But] I’m always up for a challenge. I love competing, I love the position I’m in and I’m enjoying my time here.”

Pulisic signed for Chelsea in January 2019, but was loaned back to Dortmund until the end of 2018/19.

He debuted for the London outfit in August 2019, and has since played 73 games in all competitions. He’s also netted 17 goals and registered 13 assists overall.

