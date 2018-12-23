Pulisic could be key as Dortmund join race for unsettled Chelsea forward

Borussia Dortmund have asked Chelsea for youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi as part of a swap deal with Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

Hudson-Odoi is entering the final 18 months of his contract, and despite his young age, the winger is eager for more playing time before extending his deal.

Several top clubs have become aware of his potential, and according to Goal, Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign the 18-year-old.

Bayern Munich, who are looking for long-term replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, have also shown interest from the Bundesliga. Having seen the rapid progression of fellow young English talents Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson since their moves to the German top flight, Hudson-Odoi could be tempted to test himself in the division.

The report claims that Dortmund discussed the possibility of acquiring Hudson-Odoi in a recent meeting with Chelsea regarding the future of Pulisic, who is also in the final 18 months of his contract and is expected to move on in the summer. Pulisic is believed to be a target for Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Despite their keen interest in Pulisic, Chelsea were reluctant about the idea, as they want to keep Hudson-Odoi for the future.

A new five-year contract is said to be in the pipeline, but the player may be more open to a departure if he does not receive guarantees of further opportunities at the Stamford Bridge club.