Pulisic deal ‘unlikely’ for Liverpool as Dortmund refuse to sell

Liverpool are ‘unlikely’ to complete a deal for Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

This is according to the Liverpool Echo, who state that the Reds made an initial offer of £11million for the youngster, who was also wanted by Stoke City.

Dortmund are unwilling to sell the 17-year-old, and consequently a deal is unlikely unless the club change their stance, and quickly.

The USA international has two years left on his current contract on BVB, and Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer, with the player having joined the club while the current Liverpool boss was still there.

Pulisic actually appeared briefly for Dortmund in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Liverpool.

His father, Mark, recently denied that his son had any interest in leaving Dortmund.

“Christian has no interest in leaving the club,” he told ESPN. “He had a good half year last season, and wants to continue to break through.”

Christian Pulisic told FourFourTwo that he does not feel the pressure of potential.

“I see all the things that people write and they put a lot of expectation on me,” he said. “I just try to put it aside, not read into it and become the best player I can be.”