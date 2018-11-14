Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has admitted he would be open to a move to the Premier League after going on a charm offensive over the quality of football in England.

The Dortmund star will have the chance to show supporters in this country what he is all about when his USA side face England in the Wayne Rooney Foundation match at Wembley, having been the subject of regular interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has also attracted admiring glances from Tottenham and Chelsea – and Pulisic admits that testing himself in the Premier League could one day be on the agenda for him.

Pulisic said: “England, the premier league, is a league where lots of kids dream of playing so there is no reason why maybe one day I won’t play here.”

Liverpool saw an £11million bid for Pulisic rejected in 2016 and he has remained on Jurgen Klopp’s radar ever since.

And when questioned on the chances of a possible switch to Anfield, Pulisic offered a cagey response: “As you can see, we are having a great year at [German league leaders] Dortmund and I am enjoying every moment of that.

“Then when the time comes for me to talk in the breaks about my future, then that’s when those things happen.

“Like I said before, reading these articles [about me], I tend to stay away from that stuff. I know it is going to be there but it is not my priority.”

Pulisic, who is rated in the €70m bracket by his side, is currently contracted to Bundesliga leaders Dortmund until 2020.

