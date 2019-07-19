Pulisic reacts to Chelsea debut; gives first impressions of Lampard

Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic was delighted to get some game time under his belt despite a 1-0 preseason defeat in Japan.

Brazilian striker Damiao headed the Blues to a 1-0 defeat as J League side Kawasaki Frontale claimed a famous pre-season scalp.

The substitute’s late effort in Yokohama settled a game into which Frank Lampard’s men had gradually grown, but the Premier League outfit, who handed a debut to Pulisic as a second-half replacement, could not make the breakthrough.

The USA international told ChelseaTV: “I’m really happy to be here with the team and to get in an actual match for the first time feels really good. We wanted to come out with a win, but I’m definitely happy.

“They were a very good opponent. They tested us for 90 minutes and they scored a good goal in the end.”

Asked how he was enjoying working with Lampard, Pulisic replied: “It’s been great. I grew up watching him and to have him here giving me pointers and helping the team, it’s awesome to have him around.

“It’s nice to have a guy that we can really relate to, so it’s been great so far.”

