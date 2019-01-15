Pulisic signing hampering Chelsea bid for €40m PSV star

PSV winger Hirving Lozano looks certain to reject a move to Chelsea, while Napoli have also entered the race for his signature.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has been chasing the attacker since the start of the season but Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Lozano’s agent, Mino Raiola, would prefer to sell his client to Inter Milan or Napoli due to the number of wingers already on Chelsea’s books.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have already announced that Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic will be joining them next summer and that appears to have ended Chelsea’s hopes of bringing in Lozano.

Napoli, meanwhile, are on the hunt for another wide player after target Hamed Traore decided on a move to Fiorentina from Empoli.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are reported to have already bid €30m for the player, including bonuses, but PSV want nearer to €40m for Lozano – a player who really caught the eye in this season’s Champions League group stage in games against Barcelona, Inter and Tottenham.

The report goes on to claim that the Naples club are now the firm favourites to beat Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid to the 23-year-old Mexico international, who has also previously been linked with Manchester United.