Pundit accuses Arsenal of mistreating Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is mismanaging summer signing Alexandre Lacazette, according to former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino.

Despite starting matches, the £52million arrival from Lyon has failed to complete 90 minutes in games against Chelsea, Bournemouth and Stoke, and having only featured as a substitute against Liverpool, Cascarino believes he is being mistreated.

Writing for The Times, Cascarino said: “Alexandre [Lacazette] is clearly a talented player but Arsene Wenger must be careful how he uses him. He came off after 66 minutes yesterday, replaced by Alexis Sanchez, having had little chance to impose himself.

“He was also taken off against Bournemouth and Stoke and didn’t even come off the bench away to Liverpool. It’s very easy to have a negative impact on a striker’s confidence and the Frenchman might be at a stage where he’s going out after half-time thinking, ‘If I don’t score in the next ten minutes then I’ll be off’.

“I was substituted a lot in my career and it does affect your confidence. Lacazette cost more than £50 million and is meant to be a new star. So treat him like one. I’m not sure Thierry Henry would have been taken off with Arsenal 0-0 away to Chelsea.”

The 26-year-old France international has, however, made a solid start to life at the Emirates, scoring twice in six appearances, but is expected to be rested when the Gunners host Doncaster in the Carabao Cup tie at home to Doncaster.