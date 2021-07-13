Pundit claims star Prem talent would only mirror struggler at Liverpool

Liverpool would only be able to offer Adama Traore a limited role in their squad if they signed the forward from Wolves, one pundit claims.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a potential transfer target for Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer. He only has two years left on his contract at Molineux and reportedly ‘annoyed’ club chiefs with his indecision over an extension last season. Despite further claims saying that he has decided to pen fresh terms, he has yet to go through with the move.

More recently, Liverpool supposedly tested the water by telling Wolves what they would pay for Traore.

They were quickly laughed off, though, and handed an ultimatum over the winger’s transfer fee.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has insisted that Traore would only get a bit-part role – similar to that played by exit-linked Xherdan Shaqiri – at Anfield anyway, because of his inconsistent form.

“I could not see him as anything more than an impact player for Liverpool next season. That would be it for me,” the pundit said.

“He could have a similar role in the squad to someone like Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Traore has blown very hot and cold of late. Two seasons ago he was phenomenal but last season he was a different player. He certainly didn’t reach those levels again.

July 13 Transfer Chatter - Barcelona and Atletico swap deal, Arsenal star wants out and Chelsea want Haaland this summer Barcelona and Atletico Madrid plan an audacious swap deal, Arsenal's longest serving player wants to leave and Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland this summer, all this and more in today's transfer chatter!

“As an impact player, any club would take him. But are Liverpool going to sign a player for a big fee, on big wages to sit on the bench? I cannot see it happening to be honest.”

Traore struggled earlier in his career after joining Middlesbrough from Aston Villa. However, he showed glimpses of his true talent in the 2016/17 campaign as Boro faced relegation.

As such, Wolves snapped him up and he has progressed fantastically since.

Indeed, Traore’s form peaked in the 2019/20 season. He scored three goals against Manchester City to help depose them as Premier League champions.

Despite him dropping off significantly last term, he was not alone in his struggles as Wolves finished 13th. He has proven his worth before and could well reach the same levels again.

Liverpool in Salah contract talks

Traore would also struggle for game time at Anfield because of Mohamed Salah’s presence – if the Egyptian does not leave Anfield.

Like the Spain international, Salah has two years left on his contract and the time will soon come to step up talks.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are in talks with their winger.

Four players who earned redemption after penalty heartbreak