Mauricio Pochettino has been told that Tottenham might need to cash in on star man Christian Eriksen if they are to reach the next level.

That’s the view of BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas, who cited the example of Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho as proof that selling your best player can actually improve a side.

Tottenham have this week seen trophy avenues shut down in two competitions – something Mauricio Pochettino was slightly unimpressed with – and now means they can only win the Champions League or the Premier League this season. The club remain long shots in both competitions.

And Jenas reckons the only way they can strengthen their chances next season might be to cash in on Eriksen, who with just 18 months left on his deal looks to be the subject of an intense transfer scramble this summer.

Liverpool sold Coutinho last summer for a huge £142m – using the money to fund moves for Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Naby Keita. Jurgen Klopp’s side now lead the Premier League table and hopes are alive that the club could end their 29-year wait to be named English champions.

Now Jenas has told Tottenham that actually parting company with Eriksen could be the best move for all concerned.

“I think they’re going to have to lose one or two to get that investment,” he told BT Sport. “And I actually look at say, Liverpool as a real good way of looking at it.

“They sold Coutinho. At the time, that hurt Liverpool fans. He was their best player moving on to Barcelona. But they used that money wisely. Naby Keita came in, Alisson the goalkeeper, they spent some on Van Dijk. They made a better team from one individual. That might be Eriksen.”

Reports on Sunday claimed both Manchester United and Chelsea were squaring up for a summer transfer battle to sign the elegant Danish star.

