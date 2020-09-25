Pundit claims Arteta has strategy to land Arsenal exciting midfield duo

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes long-standing targets Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar will both be snapped up before deadline day.

The summer transfer window ends on October 5, so time is running out for the Gunners to add to their squad.

They have already made key signings, with both Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes joining Mikel Arteta’s project at The Emirates.

Optimism has increased further with strike star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang committing his future to the club by signing a new deal.

What’s more, such progress is showing on the pitch. The Gunners came through a penalty shootout to beat Liverpool in the Community Shield and have started the Premier League campaign with two straight wins.

Now things could get even better if they can bolster their squad further.

And ex-Gunners frontman Campbell says he’s confident Arteta can complete a double midfield swoop for Atletico Madrid star Partey and Lyon ace Aouar, even if negotiations drag on until the final hour.

He said”Central midfield is the key area for Arsenal and there’s talk of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, from Lyon, and I think they’re the two key positions.

“Thomas Partey is a defensive type midfielder, but he’s got so much to his game, he can go box to box and, really, he can do it all.

“Aouar is a creative player who can play numerous positions across midfield and even across the front.

“So, I think those are the two players who have been heavily linked to the club and are in talks of coming in. I think Arteta and Edu will get it done, in the end.

“I’m not sure how quick it will be and it might be right up to the deadline date, but I think Arsenal will get it done.”

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has expressed his confidence that Aouar will stay in France.

Campbell insists Lacazette must stay at Arsenal

To fund the moves, it’s believed that Arsenal must first raise cash through player sales.

And two linked with moves out of the club are midfielder Lucas Torreira and striker Alexandre Lacazette. Both could even be part of an exchange deal with Atletico for Partey.

However, Campbell is adamant that he doesn’t want to see Lacazette go.

“I don’t follow rumours, but losing Lacazette would be a big blow for Arsenal, there’s no one else in the squad who can do what he does for the team,” said Campbell.

“Lacazette is an integral part of what Arsenal do and I do think he’s committed to the club.

“He also has a really good relationship with Aubameyang and it’s a relationship that Arsenal really should be looking to utilise on the pitch.

“They’ve looked really good when they have played together and I don’t really see Lacazette leaving to be a progressive move from Arsenal.”