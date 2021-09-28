Pundit backs Crystal Palace man to thrive under Patrick Vieira system

Former Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray thinks the Eagles’ summer signings will ‘take the pressure off’ one star.

Patrick Vieira arrived at Selhurst Park in early July and was soon followed by a number of players. The club improved their defence by signing centre-backs Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

Will Hughes arrived from Watford for £6m, while Michael Olise was brought in from Reading. They also completed the loan signing of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The deadline-day arrival of Odsonne Edouard was arguably their most impressive capture.

The Frenchman, hunted by Arsenal in the past, joined Crystal Palace for just £14m.

Edouard got off to a great start under Vieira. He scored two late goals on his debut against Tottenham as the Eagles ran out 3-0 winners.

Vieira has instilled an exciting style of play amongst this new crop of stars. Murray believes it will help Wilfried Zaha, who has been targeted by opposition defenders in recent years.

Murray told Sky Sports: “It goes without saying that Wilfried Zaha is a club icon at Crystal Palace. He’s at the forefront of the club, he leads them forward.

“I think he’s the man they’ve looked to in recent seasons to keep them in the division and try and progress the club.

“With the new breed of players coming through [and] the new signings this summer, it might take a little bit of pressure off Zaha.

“We might see him loosen up and do even better. He might have a little bit more space, I don’t think he will be quite as tightly marked as he has been.

“He’s been the main man to stop Crystal Palace but there are other people there this season so we might see a little bit more of him.”

The 28-year-old looks set for an effective campaign in front of goal. He joined Edouard on the scoresheet against Spurs and doubled his tally with a goal against Brighton.

Palace plan ambitious Everton raid

Vieira is already looking to bolster his squad with the signing of an Everton player next year.

That’s according to Football Insider. The online source claim that Palace could bid for Tom Davies in the summer.

The academy graduate has little chance of replacing either Allan or Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield.

As such, Palace are hoping to lure him away from Everton with the offer of first-team football.

The Eagles know that Gallagher will return to Chelsea and they view Davies as an ideal replacement.

READ MORE: Vieira claims Palace paid the penalty after last-gasp Brighton equaliser