Pundit believes €120m Frenchman would be perfect fit for Liverpool

Liverpool should enter the race to sign Atletico Madrid winger Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to ESPN pundit Craig Burley.

The Reds haven’t been heavily linked with Griezmann with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona reportedly taking more of an interest.

Recent reports have claimed that United are ready to make a fresh move for the Frenchman and capitalise on Barcelona’s ‘failure to make an official move’.

It is understood that Klopp will only make minor tweaks to his Liverpool squad such as replacing Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge, but Burley reckons they should try to make Griezmann their marquee summer signing.

“I still think that Antoine Griezmann would be a fantastic addition to Liverpool,” Burley told ESPN.

“Bearing in mind how well they did last year and how close they came to Manchester City.

“The quality that he would bring and to have somebody that can rotate with Firmino in that front three would be a fantastic addition.

“I don’t know if that is something that could be done but I think that if they are going to bridge that gap to Manchester City then that is the kind of player that they need to be signing.”

