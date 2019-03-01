Pundit believes Liverpool would see draw against Everton as a good result

Gary Neville has made the bold claim that Liverpool would be happy with a draw at Everton in the scheme of the Premier League title race.

Liverpool make the short trip to face bitter Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday, in what is their final away game against a current top-half side this season.

The Reds are one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola’s side also facing an away game against Bournemouth this weekend.

Neville suggested City were “definitely favourites” to defend their crown earlier this month, and thinks Liverpool could be happy settling for a draw at Goodison.

“There are various factors that will decide who wins the Premier League this season, but it is looking like it’s just down to Liverpool and Manchester City now,” he told Sky Sports.

“The big things that could decide it are experience in the squad, and Man City’s previous experience of winning a Premier League title will also stand them in good stead. But there are many more twists and turns to come. I think it will be close.

“Liverpool’s result against Watford could give them the edge as slight favourites again and I think they will see a point as a good result in the Merseyside derby.”