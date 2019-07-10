Pundit believes Man Utd players will get Solksjaer sacked next season

Dean Saunders believes that the current group of Manchester United players will get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked, just as they did Jose Mourinho.

United finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season, 31 points behind arch-rivals Liverpool and 32 points behind winners Manchester City.

United won just two of their 10 matches following Solskjaer’s permanent appointment in March and the drop in performances were as alarming as the results, with the 2-0 home loss to Cardiff a fitting end to the season.

And Saunders thinks Solskjaer, who replaced Jose Mourinho in December, must get more of his own signings into the building before the new season arrives if he is to avoid the chop.

Alan Brazil asked former Liverpool striker Saunders on talkSPORT: “Will Solskjaer see out the season, Deano?”

And Saunders replied: “I don’t think he will, Al.

“I just think he’s walked into a mess and he’s got such a difficult job.

“These players, with one or two exceptions, have got three managers the sack.

“These players have just got Mourinho the sack and if Solskjaer doesn’t get his own players on the pitch they’ll get him the sack, and he knows that.

“He knows if he keeps on with these players and doesn’t change the personnel, he’ll get sacked.

“I think he needs some help, you’ve got to write some cheques and get the job done, get the people you want out the building out as quick as possible.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!