Pundit bemused by shock Aston Villa decision amid hierarchy issues

Aston Villa’s surprise stance to give Dean Smith until the next international break to turn results around has drawn criticism from Paddy Kenny.

A report earlier this week revealed that Smith’s position as manager is under threat. If he fails to get Villa winning games before October’s break then he could be sacked. That’s because the club’s owners are targeting a high position in the Premier League this season.

So far, they’ve picked up four points from four games. The opening game loss to Watford and the draw with Brentford were disappointing results against newly promoted sides.

Those are the sort of matches Villa owners Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris demand the club be winning to improve on their 11th-placed finish from last campaign.

What’s more, Smith’s relationship with chief executive Christian Purslow is strained. The pressure is very much on for the Villa boss.

That is something that Kenny cannot get his head around. Especially because of what he has achieved in his near three-year spell with the Midlands club.

“It would be a daft decision,” the former Sheffield United, QPR and Leeds goalkeeper told Football Insider.

“Why give him all that money to spend and then sack him? There is obviously something going on behind the scenes between him and the board.

“We’ve seen that at Sheffield United with Chris Wilder, but I think it would be a stupid move if they did sack him.

“He got them promoted, he kept them up, and then they finished 11th last year. So to consider sacking him, I find that really puzzling.

“They haven’t given him a fair crack at it. I know they got all the money in for Grealish, but they spent it all on some great signings.

“They have not even started the season that badly.”

Smith defends Villa star

Meanwhile, Smith has defended Tyrone Mings for his error against Chelsea last weekend and backed the defender to get back to his best immediately.

Mings made a poor backpass that led to Chelsea’s second goal in a 3-0 victory over Villa last week.

“I’ve not had to help him,” Smith said. “I thought he dealt with it really well. He owned the mistake and held his hands up to the players and owned it on social media as well. He made a mistake. They happen in football.

“He has probably saved us 20-odd times before he made a mistake. As long as he keeps learning, and from what I have seen in training this week he has, he will keep getting better as a player.”

