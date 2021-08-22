Arsenal should have looked to bring in Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard instead of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to one pundit.

The Gunners have got the season off to a sour note with two defeats in two games. Furthermore, they have conceded four goals and have yet to net one of their own. On Sunday, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a fantastic second debut for the Blues in the 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal’s poor start comes amid the backdrop of significant investment in the squad.

They rank as the Premier League’s biggest spenders ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea. Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Ramsdale may not have played against Chelsea. Nevertheless, they will hope to turn their club’s fortunes around.

However, Ramsdale will provide competition for number one Bernd Leno. Hutchinson insisted he cannot understand the spending on the signing when Lingard has a similar fee.

“The Ramsdale one is interesting because they lost Emiliano Martinez, who is Argentina’s number one keeper, and they replace him with someone who cost more money,” Hutchinson told Premier League Productions.

“Close to £30 million if he gets his appearances.

“It’s a bizarre one for me because £30 million for a back-up goalkeeper is an awful lot of money when players like Jesse Lingard at Manchester United are on sale or can be bought.”

United midfielder Lingard got his career back on track last season with a loan spell at West Ham.

The Hammers have had strong links with a permanent transfer raid, but he looks likely to stay in Manchester.

Indeed, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised him a role. He came on as a substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Arteta laments Arsenal loss

Arsenal went a goal down after 15 minutes against Chelsea and never truly recovered.

Reece James made it 2-0 before half time and while the Gunners had chances in the second half, Chelsea largely managed the game out.

As a result, Arteta insisted after the game that a key tactical flaw was to blame.

He did insist, though, that his side will look “completely different” once White and Odegaard integrate properly.