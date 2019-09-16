Pundit blasts ‘hysterical’ critics of Man Utd stopper De Gea

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has hit out at David de Gea’s critics after the Spanish goalkeeper starred in the win over Leicester.

De Gea is reported to have agreed a new contract at United after months of negotiations, and on Saturday celebrated by recording a shutout against the Foxes at Old Trafford.

De Gea drew plenty of criticism for his performances towards the end of last season, but Crooks thinks that the former Atletico Madrid stopper’s quality has never been in doubt.

“The save from Leicester’s James Maddison with only a few moments gone was superb and the tip over from a Ben Chilwell strike that was dipping viciously under the bar was also hugely impressive,” said Crooks in his BBC Sport Team of the Week column.

“De Gea took some ferocious stick towards the end of last season from people who should have known better.

“The suggestion that the Spain keeper should have been left out of the Manchester United line-up was as hysterical as it gets.

“Reports that De Gea is close to signing a new contract put some of those comments in their proper perspective and it will be the best bit of business United have done for some considerable time.”

Crooks also picked Harry Maguire in his team, and was full of praise for the way the summer signing from Leicester dealt with facing his old club and Jamie Vardy in particular.

“Some players actually look forward to playing against their former clubs – I don’t know why because I hated it,” Crooks added.

“Maguire not only seemed to enjoy playing against the players he once called his teammates but hardly gave them a kick.

“Why Leicester fans felt the need to boo their former player having given them wonderful service and made them a vast sum of money by agreeing to be sold to Manchester United makes you wonder what was it about the move that actually upset them!”

