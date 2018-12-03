Pundit blasts Klopp for lack of respect after exuberant derby celebration

Pundit Danny Mills has criticised Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his celebration in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Divock Origi scored an injury-time winner to give the Reds all three points and local bragging rights.

The late goal saw Klopp run onto the pitch to embrace Alisson and the German apologised after the match for his over-the-top celebration.

However, Mills doesn’t think Klopp should be able to get away with it and would like to see him face punishment.

“It’s absolutely shocking what he does,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Go down the touchline, leave your technical area, celebrate with your staff. I don’t have a problem with that at all.

“But to run into the middle of the pitch – if that’s a fan, of course (he would get arrested). I think it’s disrespectful to Everton, and he knows it.

“Yes it’s a derby, it’s a big game, but you cannot run into the middle of the pitch. Last minute or not.

“I would like to think that Jurgen Klopp will get into trouble for that.

“If that’s other managers that do that – and we know one in particular – he’d get absolutely slaughtered.

“That’s not right. Everton fans can’t be happy with that. But Marco Silva, fabulous dignity I think.”