Jose Mourinho made a huge mistake not trying harder to sign N’Golo Kante for Manchester United when he could, according to a Sky Sports pundit.

United return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Mourinho under pressure to pick up a positive result with the club currently languishing down in eighth place.

And the performance of Paul Pogba – should he play – will also be under the spotlight once again, with the midfielder yet to show his consistent best for the club and in the face of yet more speculation over his Manchester United future this week.

But Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews reckons all United’s issues with Pogba could have been avoided had they signed Kante from Chelsea when they had the chance back in summer 2016.

Kante left Leicester for London that summer and former Ireland and Blackburn midfielder Andrews reckons United were silly not to make a serious play to bring him to Old Trafford.

“He is the best in the business at winning the ball back and keeping things simple. In terms of the contract, no-brainer,” Andrews said of Kante on The Debate.

“You’ve only got to look at the way France celebrated in the World Cup final, lifting him up, that’s what he means to them. He’s been that good.

“And how cheap was he each time… £5.5m to Leicester and even £32m to Chelsea.

“How Manchester United didn’t go and get him to partner Pogba in midfield, I have no idea.”

Kante, meanwhile, is reportedly close to signing a new £75m deal at Stamford Bridge.

