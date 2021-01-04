Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be in regular contact with newly-appointed PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino over a move one star, according to Noel Whelan.

The former Whites forward, speaking to Football Insider, claims that Bielsa will be in discussions with his fellow Argentine over a deal for playmaker Julian Draxler.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Leeds have reignited their interest in Draxler following Pochettino’s appointment.

The 27-year-old has been a bit-part player, making just five starts so far this season after being hampered by injury.

And Whelan is adamant that the 56-times Germany international would thrive in west Yorkshire.

“I think it could be a fruitful relationship between Bielsa and Pochettino,” he told Football Insider.

“We know they have a great relationship with one another and there is a lot of respect there.

“I guarantee they will be on the phone, I imagine they talk regularly because they are friends. It seems to me that we have a very good ally there when it comes to potential signings.

“Draxler was linked with us in the summer so it does not surprise me that it has risen its head again.

“Leeds are in the market for the right player. If the right player is available at the right price we will pursue it.

“Would he add quality? Absolutely. Has he got intelligence and experience? Tonnes of it. I would snap him up if he is there.

“It has to be the right deal for both but right now a player like that would thrive at Leeds United. He could push players for their places.”

Bundesliga hotshot on Leeds’ radar

Leeds are keen on a January deal for a Mainz striker, who has caught the eye this season with his impressive record in front of goal.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have adapted well upon their return to the Premier League. Despite a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday, Leeds have caught the eye and currently sit 12th.

They have also netted 30 goals already – with forward Patrick Bamford netting 10 of those. Such has been Bamford’s form, that it comes as no surprise to see Leeds looking to tie their No 9 down to a new deal.

But they do lack depth to their squad and would suffer were Bamford forced to sit out the action.

They do have Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno as an option – but he has impressed in a deeper No 10 role for Bielsa.

As such, it’s no surprise to see Leeds looking to add more striker options to their pool.

