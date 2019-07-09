Pundit claims Bruno Fernandes pursuit shows Man Utd are second tier

One pundit claims Manchester United’s pursuit of players like Bruno Fernandes shows the club are behind the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the transfer market.

That’s according to Kevin Kilbane, who believes City and Real have been linked with much higher calibre players in this summer’s transfer window.

Fernandes emerged as a top United transfer target at the start of the summer but so far the Red Devils are yet to make an official approach for the Portugal international midfielder – despite rumours that a deal is close to being concluded.

Sporting Lisbon are looking to make around £60million from the sale of the 24-year-old, while Manchester United are rumoured to be willing to pay closer to £53m for the playmaker.

The report in the Daily Mirror states that the two clubs are still some way off making a transfer happen, with Paul Pogba’s uncertain future set to play a part in whether the Portugal star moves to Old Trafford.

Speaking about the types of players Manchester United have been linked with this window, including Fernandes, Kilbane suggested it shows the Red Devils are not the big draw they used to be.

The Irishman told Off The Ball: “They’re not necessarily names if we’re talking in terms of the business Real Madrid have done and the business Man City have done and will do, they’re not names at that level.

“But they’re going to make Man United better. Look where Man United are, they’re a fifth and sixth-placed team.

“That’s where they are. We expect them to be a top one or two. You have to accept [that they’ve got to do it that way now].”

