Chelsea right to sell Salah & Lukaku, but not De Bruyne – pundit

Jamie Redknapp claims Chelsea were justified in their decision to sell Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku – but admits they may feel regret at Kevin De Bruyne’s departure.

The trio have been among the three best players in the Premier League so far this season, with Salah really catching the eye since moving to Anfield in a club record £36.9million deal from Roma.

The Egyptian has scored 9 goals in his first 12 Premier League games – a record that has seen him overtake Robbie Fowler for his start to life in a Liverpool shirt.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has developed into one of the Premier League’s best strikers and sealed a £75m move to Manchester United this summer, where – despite a recent barren spell – he has netted 12 goals in 18 games so far.

Letting the talented duo leave has been criticised by many but Redknapp says the only “real regret” for Chelsea is selling De Bruyne, who has become the “Premier League’s best player” since joining Manchester City two years ago.

“Mo Salah’s start at Liverpool has been sensational. He has scored nine Premier League goals already – more than any other Liverpool player after their first 12 games for the club, overtaking Robbie Fowler,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

“When he left Chelsea, Salah must have questioned whether he was good enough to play at the top level. After thriving in Italy he has returned as one of the most exciting forwards in our league.

‘Three high-profile ex-Chelsea players scored on Saturday – Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. The club have been criticised for letting them go but De Bruyne – now the Premier League’s best player – can be their only real regret.

“Would Antonio Conte trade Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata for Salah and Lukaku? And let us not forget that Chelsea have won the title in two of the last three seasons without this trio.”