Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair does not want his old club to spend £160million on Harry Kane and claims they should move for a different London-based striker instead.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from north London this summer, with City already said to have had a £100m bid knocked back. A report then emerged last week that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had buckled and was prepared to sell the England skipper to City for £160m – news that was quickly denied by both parties.

Indeed, Tottenham have made it very clear that their talisman is not for sale, with Kane still under contract until 2024.

And Sinclair admits he’d prefer the Etihad side to try and a cheaper move for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham instead.

The 23-year-old, who is rated at £40m, looks certain to quit Stamford Bridge. That is largely down to Chelsea’s pursuit of Erling Halaand.

Sinclair was asked by Jamie O’Hara on talkSPORT’s breakfast show if he would take Abraham over Kane at City and he replied: “I would, yeah.

“He’s a young enough player and with Pep Guardiola’s coaching ability and the teammates around him… he’s a top player.”

When asked about City’s reported bid of £160m for Kane, Sinclair said: “It just goes against my principles of what I think about the club. Honestly, it really does.

“I just don’t want to see the club going out there and spending that ridiculous amount of money to bring one player in. That just kills it then. You might as well pack up.”

Meanwhile, a report in Italy claims Chelsea are attempting to usurp Manchester City by making an 11th-hour swoop to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Etihad all summer. Indeed, it was thought that the deal was close. Villa do not want to sell the England international and are demanding a huge fee for his services. At one stage it appeared as though the West Midlanders would not play ball over the local star.

But rumours persist that the united front of wanting to keep their prized asset is just a ruse to drive up his price. There is still nothing to report on any official City bid.

And now TMZ (via Caughtoffside) are suggesting that the Blues are about to launch their own assault for the schemer. It is said that the Premier League champions will have to pay £88m for the Birmingham-born ace.

Chelsea would need to match or better that number to stand any chance of landing the attacking midfielder. Thomas Tuchel guided the west London outfit to Champions League glory in 2020-2021.

And the German is clearly refusing to rest on his laurels if rumours of a Grealish bid are true. The former Notts County loan man has taken his game to new levels over the past few seasons.

And there’s a sense that the best is yet to come as he enters his peaks years as a footballer.

