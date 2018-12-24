Pundit claims Liverpool could have title wrapped up with City win

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool could effectively seal the Premier League title when they face Manchester City on January 3.

The Reds face Newcastle and Arsenal over the festive period – before the clash against City – while Pep Guardiola’s men have matches against Leicester and Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, who beat Wolves on Friday night, are four points clear of second-placed City after Crystal Palace’s shock 3-2 win at the Etihad on Saturday.

And Merson thinks, if results go Liverpool’s way over the festive season, that City could be in danger of losing their grip on the title as early as January 3.

“Leicester vs Manchester City is a big game and a must-win game for City, who are in trouble now as they are four points behind Liverpool,” Merson said.

“I mean it has now got down to the situation whereby if Liverpool win at City in a week’s time – it is all over.

“So this is a big game for City and a hard one as Leicester can cause you problems.

“But because they have to win, I think they will, but Saturday’s result will have knocked the stuffing out of them and Man City have now lost two of their last three league games.

“And before that it looked like they would never ever lose a game, but I see them just winning this one to stay on the coat tails of Liverpool.”