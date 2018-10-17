Pundit claims Liverpool star is behind only Messi, Ronaldo on world stage

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is the third best player in the world behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, according to one TV and radio pundit.

Former Blackburn and Celtic frontman Chris Sutton has been hugely impressed with the Holland star since he made a big-money switch from Southampton to the Reds in January.

The 27-year-old has transformed Liverpool’s defence since his arrival and with the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony approaching, Sutton believes Van Dijk deserves some global recognition.

He told the BBC: “It may not be fashionable to mention a defender when you have a conversation like this, but when you look at the difference Virgil van Dijk has made to Liverpool then you can see just how good he is.

“There is not an attribute you need as a defender that he does not have, he is quick, strong, consistent and he does not seem to lose his concentration.

“He also has tremendous distribution when he is on the ball, and he reads the game so well. He has got the lot.

“There will be a clamour for Eden Hazard and other attacking players, and I understand that, but Van Dijk has shown the difference a brilliant defender can make to any side.”

Van Dijk will be hoping to shake off a rib injury when Liverpool travel to Huddersfield in their next Premier League outing on Saturday.

