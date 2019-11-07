Liverpool has been tipped to win the race to sign Timo Werner in January in order to ensure they keep Man City at bay and win the Premier League title this season.

Werner has been the standout performer for Leipzig during their incredible rise in recent times, contributing over 70 goals from his 125 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga high-flyers.

His displays have seen the 23-year-old become the undisputed number one choice at centre-forward for his country, and has attracted interest from all corners of Europe for his signature.

Man Utd and Liverpool have been touted as the likeliest of suitors from the Premier League’s perspective, while reports in the week claimed Jurgen Klopp’s side have conjured up a clever plan to ensure they win the race for his signature.

However, United are also lurking and it was claimed at the weekend that the guarantee of first-team football will help them win the race for his signature.

However, Emile Heskey insists it is vital Liverpool go all out for his signature and believes having an extra forward to choose from in the second half of the season could make all the difference in their bid to end their 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

“I think he’ll reinforce,” said Heskey, who was speaking of behalf of GentingBe “He’ll just add one or two in key areas.

“I don’t think they have enough strength and depth in attack.

“They do at the back – particularly at centre-back – but going forward they are more limited.

“Divock Origi is handy when he comes on, but they’ve got a young lad like Rhian Brewster who isn’t established yet – even though he’s a great talent.

“Nobody knows what Timo Werner could possibly become. But at this moment in time we don’t know if he’s the next big thing.”

There have been suggestions that the arrival of another striker could upset established front trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but Heskey thinks the extra competition will do them all some good.

“It can rattle egos,” said Heskey.

“But this is where your staff will have done their homework.

“In a sense of who you bring into the club, obviously it’s going to upset someone – especially when they could take your place.

“But as a player, you’ve got to be able to say: ‘Okay I’m going to rise to the occasion’.”

“Origi still has a future there, but as a starter – someone you’ll put your faith in – probably not.”

Werner is valued at around €60m by RB Leipzig, but a clause in his contract reportedly allows him to leave for €30m (£27m) in January.

In other Liverpool news, Klopp is reported to have held talks with a Genk midfielder following Tuesday’s clash at Anfield ahead of a possible future transfer.