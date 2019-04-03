Pundit claims Man Utd need full rebuild as Solskjaer bubble has burst

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has warned that the honeymoon period for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is well and truly over.

United endured another nightmare trip to Wolves as Solskjaer’s men slumped to their third defeat in four matches.

It is just 17 days since the Norwegian caretaker manager bemoaned the “poorest performance” of his reign, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side deservedly reaching the FA Cup semi-finals at United’s expense.

The visitors started their Molineux return well but wasted a number of chances either side of Scott McTominay’s superb first goal for the club, allowing Diogo Jota to level before Ashley Young became the recipient of Mike Dean’s 100th Premier League red card.

Chris Smalling’s own goal sealed Wolves’ 2-1 comeback win, sending them to Wembley in high spirits as Solskjaer’s men not only blew the chance to exact revenge but also to reassert themselves in the top-four race.

Burley believes that after a few lucky results, reality is starting to catch up on this United squad.

“I think this bubble, this whole ‘interim manager comes in and everybody gets a lift’ is gone,” he stated.

“It is well and truly gone. We’re in the reality stakes now. He’s got that contract now, so the honeymoon is over.

“Something could happen and they could beat Barcelona, they beat PSG, you can get a bit of luck and win.

“But you look at United, this team, these players, people were getting too excited about the results when it was papering over the full rebuild that this team needs.

“How can such an inexperienced manager oversee such a big rebuild of the biggest club in world football?

“If you don’t think they need half a dozen players because they won a few games, you’re living in coo-coo-land.”