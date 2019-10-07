Martin Keown believes Daniel James has been a rare bright spark for Manchester United in a depressing season – but now believes the Welsh winger will be regretting his move to Old Trafford.

Matty Longstaff’s goal on his Premier League debut for Newcastle saw the Red Devils beaten 1-0.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left facing more questions following an 11th successive game without an away win which leaves his side in 12th place – just two points above the bottom three – and leaving Gary Neville to angrily point the finger at Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board.

The best chance that came to United fell to Harry Maguire during the first half as the side failed to create very little in the attacking third. That was despite the best efforts of £15million summer signing James, who Keown now reckons could well be regretting his switch to Old Trafford.

“Daniel James must be thinking ‘who have I signed for?’” he told Match of the Day 2.

“He’s their youngest player, but he’s their best player.”

Keown also tore a strip of summer 2018 signing Fred, claiming the £50m recruit looks so far below what is expected of a Manchester United midfielder.

“They’re so inept in possession. Fred, it’s almost becoming a joke when he gets the ball, it’s good closing down, but you’ve got to be able to control it and pass,” Keown said.

“If he’s your centre-midfielder, there’s going to be nothing created.”

