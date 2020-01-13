Pundit claims no one has ever transformed a team like Liverpool ace has

Jamie Redknapp has hailed Virgil van Dijk for transforming Liverpool into Premier League champions in waiting.

The Dutch defender was signed by the Reds two years ago this month, midway through a season which saw them finish fourth in the table.

Since then Liverpool have gone from strength to strength with van Dijk their talismanic leader at the heart of their defence, having now not lost a league match in over a year.

The Merseysiders are now on course to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight title, and claim their first-ever Premier League crown.

And former Anfield star Redknapp believes van Dijk has been the most crucial factor behind their improvement.

Comparing the current side to Liverpool’s side of 1987-88, Redknapp told The Mail: “The Liverpool team of 2019-20 are on their way to clinching that title, too, and their success has been built from the back.

“They’ve got a safe pair of hands in Alisson, two fearless full backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, then at the centre of this operation they’ve got him. Mr Virgil van Dijk.

“Anyone could play alongside the Dutchman in defence and they’d look good. I’ve never known one player to transform a team the way he has. In 30 years’ time, his will be one of the first names that rolls off our tongues too.”

Liverpool racked up their 20th win of the season in 21 league games on Saturday in a 1-0 victory over Tottenham, breaking a Premier League record in the process.

Meanwhile, returning midfielder Fabinho has made a fresh plea to get his close mate and reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe to move Anfield.

The 21-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but it seems his time in the French capital could be coming to a close amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed Liverpool have the funds to sign the France international, but Jurgen Klopp, who met the player’s family members in an bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool two years ago, says they have “absolutely no chance” of signing the player.

Furthermore, Spanish newspaper El Desmarque insists Liverpool’s owners FSG have ‘categorically ruled out’ a move for the forward, deeming the package to sign him as ‘too expensive and not falling in line with their transfer strategy’.

By the same token, Mbappe’s former Monaco teammate Fabinho has regularly suggested he hopes he can help lure the player to Merseyside. Read more…