Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has implored his old club to sign a new striker but fears they have ‘no chance’ of signing Manchester United-bound Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

The Sweden international has been simply astounding since joining the Portuguese side from Championship club Coventry City, thriving under the management of new United boss Ruben Amorim.

The 26-year-old has scored a remarkable 66 goals in 68 appearances for Sporting, while also adding 19 assists, to become one of the hottest strikers in European football.

His goalscoring exploits have seen the likes of United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle all linked with Gyokeres, while Barcelona are also considered to be in the running for his signature.

However, Gallas believes there is only place the Swede is going and it’s not to The Emirates.

Sporting are said to be ready to part company with prized asset Gyokeres for a fee in the region of £63million (€75m/$80m), but Gallas fears Arsenal would be wasting their time in trying to rival United for his signature.

He told Genting Casino: “Arsenal have no chance of signing Viktor Gyokeres, he will choose Man United.

“Gyokeres will follow Ruben Amorim to Man United, I think Gyokeres would suit Man United’s team too.”

Gyokeres coy on talk of following Amorim to Man Utd

Gyokeres is expected to leave Sporting in 2025, although that is much more likely to be next summer than is it in January.

Indeed, speaking last weekend about the possibility of raiding his former club for players, Amorim declared he won’t deprive Sporting of their finest stars in the new year.

“I won’t in January, that’s what I said. I don’t know about the summer,” admitted Amorim.

“The first point – to hold on until the summer. Sporting’s players are very good players. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Gyokeres has started the new season where he left off last term, notching 23 goals and adding four assists in just 18 matches. And, when asked about the potential of following his old boss to Old Trafford, he said: “Going with Amorim to Manchester United? I don’t know. I’m here.

“As you can see, I enjoy it at Sporting. It’s nothing I really think about. I’m sad about him [Amorim] leaving. We wish him all the best.

“We’ve done amazing things together. We will miss him and the other guys in the staff who will leave. We have to look forward and attack the next challenge ahead of us.”

