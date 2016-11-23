‘Pogba doesn’t understand game’ & ‘Zlatan is finished’, says pundit

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “doesn’t understand the game” and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has “no more football left in him”, claims Irish pundit Eamon Dunphy.

Pogba has endured a mixed season so far at United since his world £89.3million move from Juventus as Jose Mourinho struggles to find a system to best accommodate the Frenchman.

Pogba has scored two goals in 11 Premier League games so far and inspite of his struggles, he does rank in our 10 best signings of the summer, however.

According to Dunphy, a former United trainee and Millwall midfielder, and now a pundit on Irish television, the 23-year-old has a lot to learn.

Discussing the 1-1 draw with Arsenal, he told Game On on RTÉ 2fm: “David de Gea had nothing to do all afternoon, but for the goal the full-back walked past Marcus Rashford.

“Paul Pogba should have been giving him cover, he didn’t bother, he just stood there because he doesn’t really understand the game.” Dunphy continued, discussing the rest of the squad: “I’d say Ibrahimovic has no more football in him. Against the weaker teams they had to play at the beginning, I think he got six goals in seven games and they were important goals as well.