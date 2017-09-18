Pundit claims Saints cut off nose over Van Dijk, Liverpool stance

Chris Kamara has questioned Southampton’s decision this summer to block captain Virgil van Dijk from joining Liverpool.

The Dutch defender handed in a transfer request, but Saints refused to sanction his sale, with the Reds, Chelsea and Manchester City all suffering disappointment.

But Kamara claims the Saints were wrong to keep hold of Van Dijk, 26 and discussing Van Dijk with Jeff Stelling and Paul Merson, he suggested the club had cut off their nose to spite their face.

“[Jurgen] Klopp was desperate to sign Van Dijk and Southampton have gone against all the principles with what they have been doing last few years,” he told Sky Sports.

“They have made a stance with Van Dijk. Why? Why have they made a stance with him?

“With that £50m they’ve done brilliantly every time they have bought a player and sold him.

“They have gone out and bought better or as good as.

“All of a sudden they decide to change their policy. Why? They had a system that worked.”

A report this weekend claims Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino wanted to sanction the sale of Van Dijk to Liverpool, but the board at St Mary’s blocked the move.