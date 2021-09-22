Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon showed on his debut flashes of the same attributes that has made Mohamed Salah so successful at Anfield, claims one pundit.

The 16-year-old made his Reds debut in Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich. While he did not cap his first appearance with a goal, he offered glimpses of his talent.

Indeed, his runs caused problems at times for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ coverage of the match, former Norwich man Holt compared Gordon to Salah, who has proved one of Liverpool’s best recent signings.

“His movements, the way he moves, he’s a bit like Mo Salah the way he goes down the line,” the pundit said.

“He can take you inside, he can take you outside.

“He’s got that movement about him. If you’re in a football club like Liverpool and you’ve got Salah and [Sadio] Mane in those positions and you’ve someone like him looking at them, watching them, training round them, his pathway’s going to be great.”

Liverpool have an excellent track record of developing youth talent. In recent times, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott have become established first-team stars.

Jurgen Klopp interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi Liverpool want Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea as Klopp continues cover search, as A.C Milan's Franck Kessie is shortlisted while midfield target Pedri cools transfer rumours.

However, Liverpool’s coaches – including assistant manager Pep Lijnders – have revealed how the club’s senior players are always helping the younger talents progress.

In fact, Lijnders revealed earlier this week how the likes of James Milner and Alexander-Arnold offered Gordon advice during pre-season.

Salah recently reached 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool. Meanwhile, Mane notched his century of strikes for the Reds in all competitions with a goal against Crystal Palace.

Klopp hails Liverpool youngsters

As well as Gordon, Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley made appearances against Norwich following their rise in Liverpool’s academy.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match: “The kids did exceptionally well. All three really strong. A big surprise they could go 94 minutes.”

He added on Takumi Minamino’s performance, the Japan international netting a brace: “A footballer wants to play. He got injured with national team and got fit.

“It’s not he didn’t play for 16 weeks or whatever. Players need time to get back on track. He deserved his goals. Good awareness, quick of mind.”

Liverpool return to action on Saturday, facing Brentford away from home in the Premier League.