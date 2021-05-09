A rarely-seen Man Utd star linked with a move to a fellow Premier League side has been told he must depart Old Trafford for the benefit of his career.

Man Utd are on the cusp of lifting silverware for the first time under the stewardship of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. At the fifth time of asking, the Red Devils persevered in a semi-final under the Norwegian, advancing to the final of the Europa League.

Man Utd are once again on an upwards trajectory, and are seeking to capitalise on their momentum with a blockbuster summer transfer window.

Superstar names the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho have been linked. Though even with the club’s financial might, initial exits may first be required.

A recent report detailed which four high-profile names could be axed, with one such player centre-half Axel Tuanzebe.

The defender is a trusted member of Solskjaer’s squad, though has struggled to force his way into many starting elevens.

His meagre return of six starts, combined with Eric Bailly’s new contract has left Tuanzebe facing an uncertain future.

Aston Villa were recently credited with strong interest. That should not come as a surprise given Tuanzebe played a pivotal role in their promotion-winning campaign of 2018/19 while on loan.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, ex-Villa frontman, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has extolled the virtues of both Tuanzebe, and a potential move to Villa Park.

When asked if he would like to see the defender return to Dean Smith’s side, Agbonlahor said: “All day long.

“He’s the sort of player that would push the two Villa centre-halves at the moment.

“He’s got great pace, he’s a great player and he’s played at Aston Villa before. He can play at right-back too so he can fill in at that position.

“100 per cent, it’s something Villa should be looking at.

“It’s come to the stage for him, how long do you want to stay at Man United and play five games a season? He’s got to look at his own career now and the amount of appearances he’s making.

“I’m sure he’ll be wanting to leave in the summer and that would be a great signing.”

Dortmund sensation becomes centre of Man Utd attention

Meanwhile, Man Utd have cooled their interest in signing Sancho this summer and will reportedly move for one of his Borussia Dortmund teammates instead.

The Red Devils have been chasing England winger Sancho for some time, while prolific striker Erling Haaland has also been on their radar over the last 12 months, However, BILD claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favours a summer swoop for young midfielder Jude Bellingham instead.

“At United at the moment, there is nothing at all on the Sancho interest; on the contrary, a move is not likely. The reason? Jude Bellingham,” Christian Falk told BILD. “Dortmund themselves have the replacement for Sancho and would therefore sell Sancho.

“The English are now simply focussing on Bellingham instead.”

