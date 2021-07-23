A pundit has called for Mikel Arteta’s head after being left aghast at the transfer mess Arsenal have put themselves in.

Following a disappointing eighth-placed finish last term, Arsenal have set about revamping their squad. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have already arrived, while Ben White’s £50m transfer from Brighton remains on the agenda.

Another area of the team that could experience change is at goalkeeper. Aaron Ramsdale became the surprise target of a £30m bid from the Gunners in recent days.

The 23-year-old England international did not enjoy the best of campaigns last year after suffering back-to-back relegations. Nevertheless, the latest report indicated Sheffield United are hoping to squeeze out an extra few million for his signature.

Should Ramsdale arrive, he could usurp Bernd Leno after the Daily Mail highlighted Arteta’s growing doubts over the German.

What is perhaps most frustrating for Arsenal fans is the whole situation could’ve been avoided last summer.

Emiliano Martinez was on the club’s books for nine years before being allowed to join Aston Villa for £20m.

The Argentine was simply superb in his first full English season as a regular and became his country’s No. 1 gloveman.

The ordeal has drawn the ire of talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara, who claimed Arsenal “need” former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to solve their issues.

O’Hara said: “This literally sums them up, doesn’t it? It sums Arsenal up business wise. They got rid of Martinez, who’s a brilliant keeper, for what £20million or something?

“A snip, one of the best keepers last season and they’re going to sign someone from a relegated team for £30million! What are they doing?!

“Who is doing their business there? What are they doing? They are a mess.

“They’re signing a keeper that’s not as good as the keeper that they had. Aaron Ramsdale is not as good as Martinez. £30million?

“They need Antonio Conte as a manager, that’s what they need.”

Arsenal deal could accelerate another

Meanwhile, a recent breakthrough at Arsenal has given Newcastle fresh hope of pulling off a transfer between the two clubs, per a report.

The Gunners were recently boosted by the news of Emile Smith Rowe penning fresh terms. The rising playmaker, 20, had become the shock subject of transfer links to Aston Villa. However, Smith Rowe insisted there was never a choice to be made when explaining why he extended his stay.

That deal is undoubtedly great news for Arsenal, but it could also be viewed positively by Newcastle. That’s because the Magpies have been chasing Smith Rowe’s fellow midfielder, Joe Willock.

And per Sky Sports, Smith Rowe’s new deal may have indirectly boosted Newcastle’s chances of landing their man. They report that Newcastle are ‘hopeful’ it will ‘accelerate’ a prospective deal for Willock.

The pair both occupy the same central attacking midfield position and with Smith Rowe now tied down, Willock could be allowed to move on.

READ MORE: Arteta turns to title-winning midfielder as Arsenal’s Neves hopes fade