Pundit in disbelief as Solskjaer dug out for ‘surprising’ Man Utd title claim

Pundit Jamie Redknapp says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wrong to suggest that his Manchester United side were “never” Premier League title contenders.

United topped the table shortly after New Year’s Day following an impressive unbeaten run since November.

However, two draws and a defeat in the past four games have kept them two points behind leaders Manchester City.

What’s more, their derby rivals have two matches in hand, including Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

United’s latest result saw them throw away two leads during the match to settle for a 3-3 draw with Everton. Speaking after the match, Solskjaer declared that his men were never in the title race.

But working for Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp disagreed. Indeed, he referenced Liverpool’s drop-off in form as a sign of a “unique” season in which any team could lift the title.

Manchester United should be [talking about the title]. This is a unique year; you’re never going to get a better chance,” Redknapp said.

“Liverpool have lost important players and are not at the same level they were last year. Manchester City are, of course, an incredible side, but they may still have a blip, they may get their doubts.

“Going forward, some of the players in this Manchester United team, they should be believing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be saying that as well.”

Redknapp added that the usual mentality of taking the season game by game may not be as crucial this term.

Solskjaer should be believing

“People say take each game as it comes, but this is the year that anything is possible,” he added.

“This isn’t a team of kids, they are a team full of experience, full of international players.

“The manager should be telling the players to believe they can do it. I was surprised he said that [they were not title contenders].”

United return to action on Tuesday when they face West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has opened up on previous clashes with a “mad” Solskjaer.

