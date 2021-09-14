Owen Hargreaves has claimed that Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure reminds him of Paul Pogba, following his display against Burnley.

The Frenchman put in a strong display against the Clarets on Monday, notching two assists. He also had a goal disallowed for offside. However, that was not his first impressive outing of the season.

Doucoure has one goal and three assists already this season. Indeed, he scored in Everton’s season opener against Southampton, before setting up Andre Gray against Leeds.

His solid start to the campaign comes after an influential debut season, following his September 2020 move from Watford.

As such, Hargreaves insisted that the 28-year-old plays like his fellow countryman and Manchester United midfielder Pogba.

“He’s got so much potential. Obviously defensively he’s very good, but I think box-to-box he’s very good,” the pundit told Premier League Productions.

“I don’t want to cause a controversy here, but he’s a bit Pogba-lite.

“He’s so gifted and so talented, can do so many different things. He’s used to playing defensive but then at Watford at times he played as a ten.

“Even today, he can pass it, he can link it, he scored a goal which was disallowed. I think he’s something really unique and different in that side. When he plays like that, he’s unplayable.”

Doucoure notched two goals and three assists last season, while appearing in 29 Premier League games.

But he is not the only impressive performer for Everton so far this term.

He assisted Andros Townsend and Gray for their goals against Burnley, the pair continuing their strong starts to life at the club.

Gray has now scored three goals in four Premier League games, while Townsend has two in all competitions.

Rondon reveals Benitez, Everton influence

What’s more, fellow new attacking signing Salomon Rondon has yet to get going in Rafael Benitez’s team.

The striker made his debut as a substitute against Burnley after reuniting with Benitez.

The pair have a strong working relationship, having been together at Newcastle and Chinese side Dalian Pro.

As such, Rondon is looking forward to stamping his mark on the Toffees.