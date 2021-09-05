Liverpool legend John Barnes has downplayed Manchester United’s Premier League title chances, despite the Red Devils completing the sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The five-time Champions League winner, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, moved back to Old Trafford from Juventus last week. The 36-year-old spent six years in Manchester at the start of his career and is looking to add to his mammoth trophy collection under former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United finished second in the Premier League last season, but Ronaldo’s arrival has seemingly boosted their chances of snatching the title from bitter rivals Manchester City.

However, former Liverpool and England winger Barnes is not convinced by the signing. He does, though, believe it’s a ‘good move’ for all parties.

“From the point of view of the prodigal son returning home it’s fantastic,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets. “Of course, they’re not getting the Cristiano Ronaldo that they had or that Real Madrid had.

“But getting back a talisman and one of the greatest players that ever lived – not so much now because he’s 36 and on the way down – is a good signing for them.

“How will it affect the other players? They’ve seen one player leave already in Dan James and we’re probably not going to see as much of Marcus Rashford. Is that going to help the balance of the team? We don’t know, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Ronaldo deal full of nostalgia

“I think a lot of it had to do with nostalgia. Obviously he’s a very good player, don’t get me wrong.

“If he’s going to cost as much as his salary costs and he’s going to help for a year, from a financial point of view they can afford it presumably.

“I don’t necessarily think it will make them any better in terms of winning the league. But there’s a feel-good factor and the fans like it. So I suppose the Glazers will get a bit of respite from the fans. I think it’s a good move.”

The Red Devils are next in action against Newcastle following the international break. They have won seven points from their opening three outings.

