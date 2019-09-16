Pundit dropped from Italian TV after astonishing Lukaku comments

A pundit has been dropped by an Italian football channel after an astonishing comment on the only way to stop Romelu Lukaku this season.

Luciano Passirani made the racist remark on Top Calcio 24 when he was asked about Lukaku’s display against Udinese after the Inter Milan frontman failed to score and was taken off midway through the second half.

“If you go one-on-one with him he will murder you. To stop him, you have to throw him 10 bananas to eat,” said Passirani.

That was followed by director Fabio Ravezzani confirming that the veteran journalist would no longer appear on the channel.

“Mr Passirani is 80 years old and to compliment Lukaku he used a metaphor that turned out to be racist,” added Ravezzani.

“I think it was a terrible lack of momentary lucidity.

“I cannot tolerate any kind of errors, even if momentary.”

It comes just weeks after the Belgian was subjected to monkey chants by Cagliari fans.