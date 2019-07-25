Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been tipped to seek a loan move away from Leeds this season in a bid to safeguard his long-term prospects at Elland Road.

That’s the view of former Leeds star and pundit Danny Mills, who reckons the 22-year-old keeper may have to move on amid reports Kiko Casilla – the man who took his place at Elland Road – is now set to stay at Elland Road.

The Northern Ireland international played 29 times across all competitions for Marcelo Bielsa last season, but was dropped to the bench for the second half of the campaign once Casilla arrived from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has one year left on his contract and is expected to start talks on a new deal shortly, but admitted losing his spot to Casilla in January had left him worried that much of the progress he had made over the past two years could go to waste.

Peacock-Farrell made clear that staying at Leeds would be his first choice and said he is “looking forward” to starting contract talks, but it is clear he will be reluctant to sign a new deal while he remains on the bench.

And that’s why Mills believes a temporary move away could be in the best interests for all concerned.

Mills told Football Insider: “It’s tough as a young keeper, he’s had a taste of first-team football, he’s been in and had a taste of international football as well. Goalkeeper’s a position that generally you need that sort of experience.

“I think if he had the opportunity to go out on loan then I would try and take that route. Kiko Casilla is not going to be around forever at Leeds United, I’m pretty sure he’s not going to swap Madrid permanently for Yorkshire.

“It might be one more season, it might be two. If Peacock-Farrell learns during that time and he becomes a solid, better keeper, he might be able to step into those shoes.”

Peacock-Farrell kept 10 clean sheets in 29 appearances last season, and reports this summer have seen him linked with a move to Premier League Burnley.

