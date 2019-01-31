Pundit explains why Fellaini was never right for Man Utd
Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp has explained why he “never felt” Marouane Fellaini was right for Manchester United.
Fellaini is expected to make a move to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng after United club agreed a deal for his exit following more than five years at Old Trafford.
The deal does not exactly surprise Redknapp, who feels that United are now looking to go in a different direction after Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December.
He told Sky Sports: “I’m not surprised actually.
“I think with the way they’re trying to play right now, he was a player who you’d bring on to try and make an impact at times under Jose Mourinho.
“He never really, in my eyes, fitted the bill of a Man United player.
“Obviously talented, plays for Belgium, has had a really good career. But if you’re looking at how United play, trying to play through midfield, it didn’t suit him.
“But 10-15 minutes to go you’d bring him on, he did it countless times didn’t he.
“He’s such a focal point to the team, he’s great in the air.
“But I never felt he was the right fit as a Manchester United player in my opinion.”