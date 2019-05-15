Departing Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann should opt against a move to Barcelona and sign for Liverpool instead, according to pundit Craig Burley.

The France star has confirmed Saturday will mark his farewell appearance in an Atleti shirt after five hugely successful seasons with the club – with a move to Barca now widely expected.

While talk is growing in Spain that a swap deal between Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho could be arranged, Burley has told ESPN that Griezmann would be better to join Liverpool instead.

“I actually think that Liverpool would be a great place for Griezmann to go this summer,” Burley told ESPN FC.

“Liverpool are very much a team on the up at the moment and he could aid Roberto Firmino who also likes to drop deep.

“Liverpool are a huge club who are fighting for league titles with Manchester City and have reached the last two Champions League finals.

“I don’t know if they have got enough money to do it but I wouldn’t go to Manchester United, that’s for sure.

“You talk about how good Griezmann would be linking up with Messi and Barcelona, what about with Liverpool’s front three?

“You look at that and we talk about Liverpool needing that strength in depth, he would add that and Firmino or Salah some games might sit out.”

Griezmann has a £104m exit clause that kicks in on July 1, though it remains to be seen if Liverpool would spend such vast sums on one player.

